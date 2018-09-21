Official: Dairy Queen coming to Saline County

Flake & Kelley Commercial announced today the purchase of a one-acre property in Benton for a new Dairy Queen restaurant.

The restaurant will be the fourth Dairy Queen planned by the buyer and will be located in the Hurricane Creek Village Shopping Center.

"We appreciate the opportunity to have represented the seller and developer of the Hurricane Creek Village shopping center, Dallas-based Connected Development Services for this future Dairy Queen location in Benton," said Hank Kelley, CEO of Flake & Kelley Commercial. "This sale represents another step in the process of Hurricane Creek Village being the go-to destination for daily needs shopping and dining in the City of Benton."

Benton Mayor David Mattingly said he excited about the new addition.

"(His family) has always been big fans of the Dairy Queen. Great burgers, chocolate shakes, french fries and a place to see your friends. It was always a special treat to enjoy a Dilly Bar. Welcome home Dairy Queen, we've missed you," Mattingly said.

More information about the property will be included in Sunday's edition of The Saline Courier.