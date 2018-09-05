Open burning extended in Bryant

In 2015, the Bryant City Council approved an ordinance that gives residents specific regulations for open burning. In accordance with this ordinance, burning is allowed only from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 and March 1 through May 31 of each year.

Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan recently decided to extend the period of open burning of yard waste from today until Sept. 14 to allow residents to deal with any damage associated with high winds forecasted for the area.

During the burning period, burning in any right-of-way, including ditches, alleys and streets, will be prohibited. Burn piles should be no larger than 5 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and there should be only one pile burned at any given time by an individual resident or property owner.

Burn piles must be at least 20 feet from any structure, any material composed in whole or part of combustible or flammable material, any property line and utility lines or facilities.

The fire must be attended at all times and the person attending the fire must have a water hose or sufficient water supply nearby in the event that fire spread happens to occur, according to the ordinance.

Anyone with questions about burning within the city is encouraged to contact the Bryant Fire Department at 501-943-0943.