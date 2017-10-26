'Outdoor superstore' coming to Benton

Riggs CAT has purchased five acres of land in Benton to open a store Riggs Outdoor.

Sean O'Keane, chief operating officer for Riggs CAT and Benton resident, made the announcement about the new store during a press conference Thursday at the Benton Municipal Complex.

The store will be constructed at the intersection of Alcoa Road and Interstate 30 where an Everett Buick GMC storage lot is currently located.

"We are proud to be joining the Saline County community," O'Keane said.

At the new retail location, employees will focus on Caterpillar products as well as other key brands in the power sports business including Kawaski, Yamaha, Husqvarna, Spartan and LS tractors.

"We want to be that outdoor superstore, if you will," O'Keane said. "We want to have a host of retail products that all outdoor enthusiastic will utilize."

The store which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2018 will be 15,000 square foot.

"The facility will be a retail-oriented business which is different for us than what we have hosted in the past and will focus on pulling in retail clientele that we have struggled to pull into our larger facilities," O'Keane said.

The company will also use a building that is currently located on the property as a headquarters for the technology product Sitech.

The new business will have around 30 employees and business owners estimate the business will generate around $20 million in general revenue each year.

Riggs CAT has been in business for 90 years. The business which is in the fifth generation of ownership has eight locations across the state with about 450 employees.

For more information about this announcement and other made during the press conference see Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.