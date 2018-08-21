Owners suspend Sunday alcohol sales petition

A week before a deadline, a Bryant liquor store has decided to suspend the collection of signatures for a petition to place an item on the ballot in November.

The ballot item, if approved, would involve allowing the off-premise sale of alcohol from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

In an email sent Monday morning, owner of CrossRoads Wine and Spirits, Debbie Goolsby, told Bryant City Clerk Sue Ashcraft and Staff Attorney Chris Madison that the business had decided to suspend the effort to collect signatures.

“After looking at our numbers, it just doesn’t seem feasible to continue with just one week left,” Goolsby wrote in the email. “You both have been very professional and helpful and I appreciate having had the opportunity to work with and get to know both of you.”

During a previous interview with The Saline Courier, business manager Mark Halford said the business decided to start collecting signatures after receiving comments from customers and from information collected on a poll that was featured on the Courier’s website.

Approximately 360 people participated in the poll, 70 percent of people were in favor of Sunday sales; 24 percent of people were against the sale of alcohol on Sunday and 7 percent of people thought that alcohol should be illegal.

According to state law, there is a restriction on the sale of alcohol on Sunday, but cities can allow Sunday sales if approved via election, according to Madison.

Madison added that for the item to be placed on the ballot in November, the store had to receive 1,148 signatures of registered Bryant voters.

As of press time, Goolsby or Halford were not available to comment further about the suspension.