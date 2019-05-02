Panthers baseball moves up Sr. Night

The Benton Panthers baseball team have moved up their originally scheduled game Friday with the Lake Hamilton Wolves up to today due to inclement weather expected on Friday. The Panthers host the Wolves on Thursday, May 2, at Everett Field at Panthers Stadium inside the Benton Athletic Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. with senior night festivities to begin before the game.

The Benton softball team's game with Beebe is still scheduled for today at 5 p.m. (originally 4:30 p.m.) for senior night.

Both the Benton girls and boys soccer will play at their senior night games at the originally scheduled day of Friday vs. Lake Hamilton, with the girls starting at 5 p.m. and the boys to follow.