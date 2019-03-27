Panthers come back to down Rams

The Benton Panthers baseball team never led in a 5A South Conference matchup with the Lakeside Rams at Panthers Field Tuesday … until it counted. Down 5-1 after five and a half innings, the Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth and shut down the Rams in the seventh for a 6-5 come-from-behind win to improve to 1-1 in South play, 8-1 overall.

