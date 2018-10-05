Panthers lose another QB, head to Hall

The quarterback curse returned to Benton this past week. While demolishing the Siloam Springs Panthers 55-14 on homecoming last Friday, Benton senior quarterback Colen Morrow exited the game shortly before halftime with a foot injury. Morrow will not play tonight when the Panthers travel to Little Rock to take on the Hall Warriors at Scott Field in 6A West Conference play, but it’s not because of the foot injury, but rather a broken hand.

“Colen is out,” said Benton Coach Brad Harris. “Not because of the foot. Colen broke his left hand (throwing hand) Tuesday night and it was not football related. He has a cast on his hand we found out (Wednesday). He will be in a cast this week and next week and I don’t know exactly when he’ll be back. He has a doctor’s appointment the Monday (Oct. 15) against Greenwood, and we’ll see where we go from there.

The Warriors (1-4, 0-2) have had a tough go of it this year, losing to perennial cellar-dweller Fair 36-26 to open the season before beating Mills 22-13. But, Hall has scored a total of 12 points in three straight losses to Jacksonville (6-0) and Greenwood (41-6), and Lake Hamilton (42-6) last week.

“They have some athletes,” Harris said. “They’re athletic, but they’ve struggled getting some confidence and momentum. They’ve got an athletic quarterback, they play two guys at quarterback and both of them seem to be pretty athletic. They can hurt you in the run game a little bit and kind of throw a Hail Mary pass up sometimes to let another athlete make a play. That’s one of the concerns, but I feel like we’re in pretty good shape.

The Panthers and Warriors will kick off tonight at 7 at Scott Field in Little Rock. Listen on The Ride 106.7 FM.

