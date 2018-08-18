Panthers outplayed in benefit game

The Benton Panthers football team opened their official preseason against someone other than themselves Friday night and didn’t look so hot doing it in a benefit game. With starters playing two 12-minute quarters, the Panthers fell 14-7 to the Little Rock Christian Academy Warriors in Little Rock in the first half. The Benton junior varsity played two 10-minute quarters in the second half, and after taking a 14-0 lead, the Warriors JV scored three straight touchdowns to down Benton 21-14.

“I thought we played very sloppy and I’m very disappointed in our effort,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “We didn’t bring enough intensity. We gave up way too much, and offensively, we weren’t there at all. They dominated the front and we weren’t able to make plays.”

The Warriors would outgain the Panthers 314-157 in total offense that first half.

“Little Rock Christian did a good job,” Harris said. “They were more prepared and ready to play compared to us. We’ve got a long ways to go and a short time to get there this week against a really good opponent in Bryant.”

The Panthers had a tough time picking up the Warrior blitz as Benton senior starting quarterback Colen Morrow was sacked four times for a minus-30 yards.

“It was bad,” Harris said. “Our discipline with the offensive line a lot of times … we talked to them about it on the sideline and halftime we talked to them, which they didn’t go back the second half.

“It was just a lack of focus. You have to play with your eyes and if you’re not playing with your eyes the right way when they’re blitzing and stunting, it hurts you. That’s what we do defensively and Little Rock Christian did a heck of a job. You look at their offensive line, they’re not as big as we are but they got after our tails up front. They did a good job of picking up our stunts and blitzes and we didn’t do a real good job of executing.”

