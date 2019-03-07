Panthers pound Titans in tourney opener

Benton junior Colen Morrow gave up two runs in a complete five innings and the Panthers offense scored 12 runs on 10 hits in a 12-2 run-rule victory over the Jacksonville Titans Wednesday in a tournament in Sheridan.

The lefty Morrow would give up those two runs on five hits and a walk, striking out four for the win.

The Panthers (4-0) remained undefeated as they got the scoring started early, putting up a 4-spot, all with two outs, in the bottom of the second inning. Reaching on a walk to lead off the inning, Wes Guerra would go to third base on senior Jackson Huskey’s bunt single. Huskey got caught stealing and Kip Tracy flew out for the second out, but sophomore Aiden Garrett came through with a single to center for the 1-0 lead.

Benton will take on Little Rock Christian Academy today at 4:30 p.m. to continue tourney.