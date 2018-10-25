Panthers regroup, ready for Wolves in Benton

The Benton Panthers were on a roll before going up the Greenwood Bulldogs last Friday in Greenwood. Benton had won six straight games after a season-opening Salt Bowl loss, but ran into a buzz saw against the Bulldogs, falling 62-33, by far the most points the Panthers have given up this season.

Now, the Panthers can’t lose focus as they go up against the Lake Hamilton Wolves, a team that has beaten Benton the past two years after the Panthers were defeated by Greenwood the previous two seasons as well.

“That’s one thing we’ve talked about this week,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said of the Wolves getting the best of Benton. “We’ve stumped our toe on them the last two years. We haven’t come out and played real well, for whatever reason. We’ve had some better practices, more physical practices to kind of get ready. We’ve had a good week so far. We’ve got to avoid the letdown, though.”

Benton (6-2, 4-1 West) gave up a season-high 567 yards of total offense last week vs. the Bulldogs as Greenwood sophomore running back Hunter Wilkinson rushed for 157 and four TDs, also catching a TD, while senior quarterback Peyton Holt was 20 of 28 for 290 yards and four TDs. Lack of tackling was a big issue for the Panther D, but it will have to wrap up when Lake Hamilton comes to town, sporting three running backs out of the Wing-T with at least 434 yards and led by junior Malik Brewer’s 917 and 10 TDs.

Junior Dealond Lewis follows with 569 and five TDs, while sophomore Carlos Brewer has 434 and seven TDs, running for 9.2 yards per carry. Junior Braden Braughton adds 315 yards and three TDs on the ground.

Benton and Lake Hamilton will kick off at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium in the Benton Athletic Complex. Listen on The Ride 106.7 FM.

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.