Panthers shake off slow start in Shooutout

The Benton Panthers looked a bit rusty Thursday to open the Spa City Shootout against the Mountain Pine Red Devils at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Down seven at the half, the Panthers picked up their defensive play in the second half to come back for a 43-37 victory over Mountain Pine. Benton plays Sylvan Hills today at 4:40 p.m. on Day 2 of the Shootout.

“Whether it was the morning start or the holidays, we weren’t ready to play at the beginning of the game,” Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. “I think they (Red Devils) had something to do with that playing a tight zone to make us beat them from the outside. We didn’t make shots early. We didn’t play good defense. We weren’t very alert and active early, so those things hurt.”

