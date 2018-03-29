Panthers shut out Zebras

As the only Saline County team in action on Wednesday night, the Benton Panthers soccer team did not disappoint in 6A/5A district action as they came away with a 6-0 victory over the Pine Bluff Zebras at Panthers Stadium in the Benton Athletic Complex.

The Panthers, 4-1-1 overall and 4-0 in district play, handled the Zebras (4-5, 3-1) despite being without three players due to injury.

“It was a good game,” Benton Coach Bobby Winn said. “As a coach, I never like to go into a game missing three starters. I have three injuries to Garrett Eason, Garrett Bosley and still with Tyler Vandiver. Hopefully other players would step up, contribute and do well, and they did.”

Benton senior Breck Rambo would get the scoring started in the first half with a goal at the 26:55 mark and junior David Couto made it a 2-0 game with a goal at 20:24. Rambo struck again at the 15:16 mark for his second goal of the game and it took senior Nabor Simon less than a minute to put Benton on top 4-0 with 14:37 left until halftime, which it remained at the half.

“Overall, I thought we played well,” Winn said. “We were very good with the ball. Played the ball quickly at times, how we needed to. The first four goals were scored off of aggression. We were being very aggressive and forcing the air out of them. We had some kids step up. I’m really proud.”

The Panthers continue district action on Monday when they host the McClellan Crimson Lions (1-6, 0-3) at Panthers Stadium. The varsity girls start at 5 p.m. with the boys to follow.