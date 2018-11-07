Panthers take over in 2nd half

A tied game at the half, the Beebe Badgers started the third quarter on an 8-0 run Tuesday at Benton Arena. But, the Benton Panthers would respond with a 13-0 run of their own to take a 33-28 lead and never looked back on the way to a 52-42 victory over the Badgers in a benefit game, which counts to your season record if it’s a win. Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix credited the Panther bench for getting back in the game.

“I thought our bench really gave us a lift in that third quarter,” Hendrix said. “We got some stops, got it in transition and finished. Our press turned them over a few times there and got some easy baskets. They’re (Badgers) such a good defensive team, you want to get all the easy baskets you can.

“I have to give our bench a lot of credit. Hopefully that’s a recipe for us that our bench plays a big part in what we do because we’ve got some good depth this year.”

Read the rest in Wednesday's The Saline Courier.