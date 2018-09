The Benton Panthers strolled into Week 1 at Arkadelphia and walked away with a big 56-17 win over the defending 4A State Champions.

Benton would force five turnovers in the win, including a 40-yard fumble recovery for a score by senior Kyvin Carroll.

The Panthers will be off in Week 2, taking the field again Sept. 14 when they host Cabot.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.