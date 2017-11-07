Parsons announces run for District 28 post

Dustin Parsons, chairman of the Saline County Democratic Party and a teacher in the Bauxite School District, has launched his campaign for the District 28 Seat in the Arkansas General Assembly.

Known for his community advocacy and passion for education, Parsons said he ultimately decided to seek the state representative post to ensure equity for all children and their families by putting them first in a visionary educational system that looks to the 21st Century.

Reflecting on his experience, Parsons said, "Our educational system can and must work for every child, every family. Just as I do as a teacher, I will do so in the Legislature

He added, "Educating students for the 21st century requires a rigorous, supportive environment and a curriculum that prepares students for their futures. It's about putting them first in a visionary educational curriculum that prepares students for their futures. It's about a long-term investment in our most valuable resource — our children."

Parsons is also a cattle farmer and believes that rural Arkansans deserve the same opportunities as urban and suburban residents of the state. "I want to see us build a stronger rural and agricultural economy," he said. "As a state representative I will work to improve rural quality of life and economic competitiveness."

Kim Hammer, a Republican, currently holds the District 28 seat.

