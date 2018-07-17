Partnership announced between health systems and UA Little Rock

During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Saline Health Systems and UA Little Rock revealed the new Saline Pathways program.

The two institutions started the two-year initiative to meet nursing staffing needs at Saline Memorial Hospital.

UA Little Rock will educate 20 students through the program in a two-year associate of applied science degree program. After completing the program, students will be prepared to obtain their registered nurse licensure and begin a career at Saline Memorial Hospital.

The students who take part in the program will be given a $5,000 award. The award will be structured as a loan and subject to forgiveness on a monthly basis as long as the graduate remains employed by the hospital for at least 24 months after graduation from UA Little Rock.

This fall, 20 students will start this program.

More about the program and the conference will be included in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.