Patton vigil still on despite soggy weather

A vigil planned for the late Tracey Patton, wife of Bauxite head football coach Daryl Patton, will go on today despite rainy weather, according to Athletic Director Josh Harrison.

The ceremony is planned for 8 p.m. at The Pit, however, if the rain continues, Harrison said Dawson Gymnasium will be ready to go.

"We will make that call at the last second because we really want to have this outside," Harrison said.

Tracey Patton passed away unexpectedly Saturday at her home in Bauxite.

Visitation is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ashby Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held from 10 to noon Thursday, also at the funeral home.