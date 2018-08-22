Petition for disbarment filed against McCallister

A petition of disbarment has been filed against former Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister.

The petition was filed Tuesday by Stark Ligon, executive director of the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct.

The filing stems from McCallister's recent failure to file state income tax returns.

McCallister received his license to practice law in 1991.

He resigned as judge Dec. 15, 2017, as part of a plea negotiation.

On Dec. 19, 2017, McCallister entered a written no contest plea statement to one count of failure to file a state tax return. The plea was accepted and McCallister was given 48 months probation and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500, court costs, other fees and a jail booking fee, and was also ordered to submit a DNA test.

See Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.