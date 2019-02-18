PHOTO OF THE DAY: America the Beautiful

A bald eagle rests after hunting while perching in a large tree. Bald eagles are not actually bald. The name derives from an older meaning of the word white-headed. The adult is mainly brown with a white head and tail. The sexes are identical in plumage, but females are about 25 percent larger than males.
