PHOTO OF THE DAY: Caught in a pickle

Bryant Black Sox player Grayson Prince is tagged out during a doubleheader sweep over Searcy on Monday at Hornets Field in Bryant. The Black Sox won 6-3 and 6-5 to improve to 11-2 on the season. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline Courier
Staff Writer
Thursday, June 14, 2018
BENTON, AR

Category: