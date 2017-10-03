PHOTO OF THE DAY: Day of mourning

Massive flags fly at half staff above Everett Buick GMC in Benton on Monday in honor of the nearly 600 victims injured or killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. More than 520 people were injured and 59 were killed in the massacre. JOSH BRIGGS/The Saline Courier
Staff Writer
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
BENTON, AR

Category: