PHOTO OF THE DAY: Panther Pride

Jason White, of Searcy, puts finishing touches on his hand-painted Benton Panthers logo at First Security Bank in Benton on Wednesday. White, owner of Jason White’s Artworks, said he has painted team logos on more than 25 of the bank’s branches across the state, including Alcoa Exchange, which dons the Bryant and Bauxite logos. Harmony Grove is featured on the right side of the Carpenter Street branch in Benton. JOSH BRIGGS/The Saline Courier
Thursday, October 5, 2017
