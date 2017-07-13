PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sign of the times

Marshall Jenkins, left, and Eddie Ashley, of Arkansas Sign and Neon, install letters for the sign at the new Hobby Lobby location in the Shoppes of Benton today. The arts and crafts store is set to open July 31. ELISHA MORRISON/The Saline Courier
July 13, 2017
