PHOTO OF THE DAY: Too Embarrassed

Arkansas students are disappointed again Saturday afternoon after the Hogs fall late to the Bulldogs from Mississippi State, 28-21, to drop Arkansas to 4-7 overall and 1-6 in the SEC. The Hogs play their last game of the season this coming Friday against Missouri at Razorback Stadium. SPECIAL TO THE SALINE COURIER
Monday, November 20, 2017
