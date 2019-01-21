PHOTO OF THE DAY: Total Lunar Eclipse

Skygazers witnessed a total lunar eclipse Sunday. The super blood wolf moon was the first full moon of 2019. The next total lunar eclipse will not appear again until May 2021. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes into the earth’s shadow. GREG DAVIS/ Special to The Saline Courier
Monday, January 21, 2019
