Police arrest 3 in connection with Ralph Bunche shooting

Benton Police have arrested a man believed to be involved with a shooting that occurred early Tuesday, leaving one injured, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Marquis Williams, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is currently being held at the Saline County Detention Center without bond.

Also, two juveniles were arrested in connection with this case and are currently incarcerated, according to Petty.

According to police, officers responded to Ralph Bunche Park around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital and treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Williams is facing felony charges of aggravated robbery; first-degree battery; terroristic act; unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime; and theft of property valued at more than $500.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

BNPD asks for anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at crimereports.com.