Police chief announces exit from city

With the new Bryant mayor set to take office in January, Bryant Police Chief Mark Kizer has announced he will be leaving his post.

In a release posted on the Bryant Police Department's Facebook page Thursday, Kizer describes a meeting he had with Mayor-Elect Allen Scott on November 13.

"Mr. Scott acknowledge that the transition he witnessed over the last eight years with the department and the school resource officer program was all positive, and he stated that I have done a great job over the last eight years getting to where we are currently," Kizer wrote. "Mr. Scott advised that as of January 1, 2019, I would not be retained as police chief for the City of Bryant."

He also outlines the things he has accomplished. "I can look back on the last eight years and the accomplishments we have made in Bryant have been amazing. From starting and growing social media, seeing a post go viral for the first time, to hosting one of the largest National Nigh Events in the state. They all will be remembered. The accomplishments that I was able to put into place have been an achievement that I will cherish the rest of my life," Kizer wrote. "Thanks #BTOWN I could not have done any of these accomplishments without the citizens and businesses of Bryant believing and supporting the police department. I set out from the beginning that I wanted Bryant to be the best place to live, work and raise your family and in the end, I feel I have accomplished this."

When asked about the meeting, Scott agreed that Kizer has accomplished many things during his tenure as police chief.

"You've done a good job," Scott told Kizer during the meeting. "I appreciate that."

Scott told The Saline Courier that both men decided it was best for Kizer to leave the city before the end of the year. He called the decision a "mutual agreement."

More information will be published in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.