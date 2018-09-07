Police investigating accident involving pedestrian hit by vehicle

The Benton Police Department is on scene of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the Troutt Motel on the south service road in Benton.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m.

The pedestrian has been transported to a Little Rock hospital via helicopter, but the status of the victim is unknown at this time.

Krista Petty, spokesperson for BNPD, confirmed that the victim did suffer serious injuries.

The service road is currently closed as BNPD's Criminal Investigation Division and accident reconstruction team continue to investigate the accident.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.