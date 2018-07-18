Police on lookout for missing teen

The Benton Police Department is currently on the lookout for a missing teen.

Jalycia Luster, 17, of Benton was last seen on July 10 after she left to go to a friend's House. She later returned and took her mother’s 2005 BMW 530 with temporary tags and is believed to be in the Pine Bluff area and may be in danger. Luster was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants and flip-flops and has a small nose piercing.

Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department, said detectives are still working various angles with family members and the Pine Bluff Police Department, but there are no leads at this point.

Anyone with information about Luster's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or text "BNPD" plus your message to 274637. People can also leave tips via the official BNPD app. All tips are confidential.