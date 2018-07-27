Police: Russian roulette leaves Haskell juvenile dead

A Haskell juvenile is dead after a game of Russian roulette turned tragic Friday evening.

According to a Haskell Police Department spokesperson, the victim and two friends were taking part when the gun fired, leaving one dead.

The accident occurred at a residence along Arkansas 229 in Haskell.

Police say the two friends attempted to retrieve the gun from the victim after he pulled the trigger the first time, but failed to do so. The second trigger pull resulted in the victim’s death.

Police say the victim’s parents were not home at the time and that the firearm belonged to the father.

According to the dictionary, Russian roulette is the practice of loading a bullet into one chamber of a revolver, spinning the cylinder, and then pulling the trigger while pointing the gun at one's own head.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.