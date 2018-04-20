Police seize drugs, guns from Benton home

During a recent investigation, the Benton Police Department's Special Investigations Unit located evidence that various drugs were being distributed from a home on Azalea Circle.

Jay Self, 37, of Benton, was arrested at the home and is facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, maintaining a drug premises within 1,000 feet of a drug free zone, possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of

cocaine with the purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All are felony charges.

When a search warrant was executed at the home, detectives found more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 5 ounce of cocaine, more than 1.5 pounds of marijuana, approximately .5 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple dosage units of assorted prescription pills, assorted drug paraphernalia and 14 firearms — including one that was confirmed to have been stolen from Garland County in 2017, according to Krista Petty, spokesman for BNPD.

Multiple packages containing varied amounts of unknown powders were also seized and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.

The investigation began after officers received complaints regarding the residence.

“BNPD thanks those who reported concerns of illegal activity at this residence and we encourage others to do the same if they see anything out of the ordinary in their neighborhoods,” said BNPD Chief Scotty Hodges. “This kind of communication helps keep Benton a safe and inviting community.”

Detectives are continuing their investigation and additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming, Petty said.

Anyone with information concerning criminal activities or individuals involved is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the text, via official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.