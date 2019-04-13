Police: Woman raped at knifepoint, details released

A Bryant man was formally charged Tuesday in Saline County Circuit Court after he reportedly raped a woman at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day.

The victim told Bryant officers she met Joseph Grabanski, 37, through the dating website and app — MeetMe. After talking via messages for a couple weeks, Grabanski asked the victim to come to his room at the Super 8 Motel on Dell Drive “so he could give her a Valentine’s Day gift,” according to a Bryant police report.

Once she arrived, they began talking and then Grabanski reportedly pulled out a diamond ring and proposed to the victim. She told him “no” and then attempted to leave the room.

The victim told police “that when she went to leave the room Joe pulled a knife and told her multiple times to take her pants off. (The victim) said Joe then held the knife to her neck and had her get on the floor. Once on the floor, Joe forcibly had vaginal intercourse with (the victim) without a condom,” according to the police report.

The woman told police she did not want to have sex with the man, but was “too scared to move or tell him to stop,” the officer noted.

The victim reportedly had scratches on her face, red marks and a scratch on her neck and a scratch on her stomach, as well as a bleeding cuts on her fingers.

After the incident was reported, detectives responded to the hotel to speak with Grabanksi. Officers reportedly observed a knife and a silver diamond ring in the hotel room.

Eventually, Grabanski reportedly admitted to police that he had sex with the victim, but advised the sex was consensual, according to the report.

Grabanski is still being held at the Saline County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to the center’s inmate roster.