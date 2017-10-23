Prayer vigil set in honor of 2016 Benton graduate

A candlelight and prayer vigil is planned in honor of 2016 Benton graduate Abby Pennington who unexpectedly died Saturday.

The vigil is set from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Saline County Courthouse in Downtown Benton.

Pennington was a double-sport athlete during her time at Benton, participating in softball and golf.

A Go Fund Me account has been established to assist the family with funeral expenses.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/our-classmate-amp-his-family.