Prosecutor no longer pursuing charges in rape case

A Saline County man who was arrested last year in connection with an alleged rape will no longer face any charges, according to the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Dennis Moore, of Alexander, was arrested in September on rape charges after he allegedly abused three juvenile acquaintances.

Alexander police officers began investigating the alleged abuse after a man reported Moore had allegedly been touching his daughters inappropriately.

"There was not sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," according to Saline County Deputy Prosecutor Brian Clary.

After being arrested Sept. 21, 2018, Moore was released Dec. 4.