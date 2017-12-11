Public defender announces run for SC prosecutor

The first candidate has announced his run for the office of Saline County Prosecuting Attorney.

Chris Walton, chief public defender for the county, announced today that he would be seeking the post following current prosecutor Ken Casady's announcement to not seek re-election in the May 2018 election.

Walton previously worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Casady's office.

“My passion for fighting crime began almost 30 years ago when my brother was the victim of a violent crime in Little Rock," Walton said. "The dedication and commitment to justice demonstrated by the law enforcement officers and prosecutor assigned to handle my brother’s case left a lasting influence on me. I knew then that I was called to public service. I wanted to be able to have that kind of a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Walton served in the capacity of deputy prosecutor in Saline County for more than a decade, handling cases ranging from capital murder and other violent crimes to complex drug cases.

“As prosecuting attorney, I promise that I will work hard to send dangerous criminals to prison and give victims a voice," Walton said. "It is the responsibility of the prosecuting attorney to ensure that victims are informed and have a voice in the justice system,”

While serving as deputy prosecutor, Walton said local judges recommended him to state officials to serve as chief public defender. He was appointed to the position in 2015.

Prior to his service as deputy prosecutor, Walton advocated on behalf of neglected children and adults of the state.

Walton and his wife, Kathryn, have two teenage daughters. He is an active member of his church and coaches his girls' soccer teams. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the UA-Little Rock.