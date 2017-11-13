Public hearing today for medical marijuana dispensary, indoor shooting range

As part of a Bryant City Council Planning Commission meeting, a public hearing will take place today for a medical marijuana dispensary.

Timothy Hendrix of Absolute Essence submitted a permit application for the dispensary be opened at 9416 Arkansas 5 North.

According to a letter submitted to the commission with the permit application, "the purpose of Absolute Essence LLC is to provide alternative medicinal options for patients who have a valid medical marijuana registry identification card. Our organization is focused on having a positive impact on the economy and community in which it operates through a shared value approach that intertwines the interests of all stakeholders."

The proposed location currently is owned by Timothy Hendrix, Xavier Hendrix and Bobby Pollins. The commercial building is 7,650 square feet on a lot that is 63,597 square feet.

Business owners plan to have eight to 16 employees comprised of "registered medical marijuana dispensary agents and qualified security personnel," according to the permit application.

The business will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Timothy Hendrix told The Saline Courier that this is his first operation in the medical marijuana field.

He said he feels the new industry provides a great opportunity.

Hendrix has also submitted a licensing application to the state.

The committee also will be be discussing a site plan for an indoor shooting range and firearm store.

Hamid Pezeschk, owner of First Shot LLC in Bryant, is proposing the construction of a "state-of-the-art indoor shooting range" near Walmart.

"The building will also have different areas to purchase firearms, rent firearms to be used at the range, training facilities, a display area as well as a lounge area," according to the letter addressed to the commission.

Pezeshk estimates the business will create 15 to 20 new jobs and revenues in excess of $3 million "in the first year and increasing annually thereafter."

Other items included in the agenda include:

•A report from the council's Development Review Committee.

•A concept plan by Spin-Off Development Company.

•The Kensington Place Subdivision.

•The site plan for the Hurricane Storage Center self-storage business.

•Public hearings for a subdivision, a rezoning request, and updates to the Master Transportation plan.