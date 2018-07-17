Quorum Court approves CTE Center for November ballot
By:
Dana Guthrie
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
BENTON
The Saline County Quorum Court voted 10-3 on Monday to place a 0.375 percent sales and use tax on the ballot in November that will fund the construction of a career and technical center in Saline County.
If approved by voters, the tax will expire once the bonds have been paid. The estimated cost for the project is $43,530,000.
Once construction is complete, various school districts would be responsible for the operation and maintenance costs of the facility.
See Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier for full details.
Category: