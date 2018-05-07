Quorum Court committees to discuss CTE Center funding

For years, officials from seven school districts, along with business leaders and Saline County officials, have worked together in hopes of creating a Career and Technical Education Center in Saline County.

The next step in the process is to discuss funding the multimillion dollar project.

The Saline County Quorum Court’s Public Works and Safety Committee and the Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Saline County Courthouse to discuss an ordinance regarding bond funding.

The committee will discuss calling a special election to be held Nov. 6, asking voters for approval to issue capital improvement bonds and levy a new countywide 3/8-percent sales and use tax for the construction of the center.

The amount for the bond will not exceed $43,530,000 and the tax will end after the bond has been paid, according to the proposed ordinance.

Once the center is completed, the building will be owned by the county, but each of the school districts — Benton, Bryant, Bauxite, Harmony Grove, Glen Rose, Fountain Lake and Sheridan — will be responsible for the routine operations and maintenance for the building, as well as utilities costs.

Proposed pathways to be offered at the center included HVAC, automotive technology, manufacturing, STEM engineering, welding, health sciences, information technology, computer engineering, biomedicine and aviation.

Classes will be offered at the center as a College of the Ouachita satellite office.

The proposed location for the site is at Exit 114.

During today’s meeting, the justices of the peace will also discuss other items of business.

JPs will discuss the appointments of five people — Tim Bragg, Reino Henderson, Mike Treasitti, Danny Penn and Terry Nichols Sr. — to the Turtle Creek Subordinate Fire Improvement District Board.

JPs will also discuss changes to the Saline County Personnel Policy called Holidays, an ordinance designating the Saline County Collector as the county officer to prepare the tax books and an ordinance appropriating county general funds for the Office of Emergency Management.

The meeting is open to the public.