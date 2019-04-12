Rain re-schedules weekend events

Due to the rain predicted in the weekend's forecast, some events planned for this weekend are being re-scheduled.

Benton Parks and Recreation's Tails on Trails run at Sunset Lake has been moved to April 27. Check-in will be at 4:30 p.m. The run will start at 5 p.m.

A Yappy Hour for dogs and owners at the dog park will be at 5:30 p.m.

The cost to take part is $10. Registration is not available the day of the run. Children 12 and under participate for free.

All participants will get finishers medals.

The Autism Awareness Block Party put on the by the Autism Alliance of Saline County will be moved to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at Tyndall Park.

The party is open to the community with bounce houses, local police and fire departments and food.

In the event of rain, the Golden K Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt on the Saline County Courthouse lawn will move to 10 a.m. to noon April 20. There will be staggered egg hunts based on age, inflatables, game booths and prizes.