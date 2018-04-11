Record Setter

A day after tying the state record for most no-hitters in a season, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals set the new mark at six with a 7-0 shut-out showing over conference foe Arkadelphia. The feat passes the 2008 Fayetteville Bulldogs, which chalked up five throughout the season. Harmony Grove’s feat was also the sixth straight, dating back to March 26 when it no-hit Fountain Lake on the road, winning 23-0.

“My pitching has been excellent,” said Head Coach Sammi Massey. “We have limited the walks for the most part. Also, our defense is playing excellent behind them.”

In the past six games, Harmony Grove has shut out opponents 91-0 while striking out 46 of 86 hitters. Pitchers have walked only 13 in that span as well.

Grace Bryant, the Lady Cardinals ace, has cut her walk totals down tremendously from a season ago and has issued only four free passes in her last 20 innings of work, including two Tuesday.

Baylee Rowton, newcomer to the circle this season, has logged eight innings of work in the past six games, striking out 17 in the process.

“Baylee Rowton has really stepped up and has taken some of that pressure off of Grace,” Massey said. “I have been really proud of her and her accomplishments and how hard she has worked at it.”

The Lady Cardinals will host Sylvan Hills on Thursday with a first pitch set for 5 p.m.

Friday’s contest with Lake Hamilton has been postponed to April 20. Start time is still set for 5 p.m. at Lady Cardinals Field when Harmony Grove will celebrate senior night.