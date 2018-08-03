Red Robin set to open Aug. 13

Red Robin, located at 20220 Interstate 30 in Benton, is set to open Aug. 13.

The franchise, owned by PB&J, will hold a soft opening to train its employees next week before it officially opens to the public.

Angie Steed, regional director for PB&J, recently spoke to the Bryant Rotary Club about the new location.

She emphasized PB&J is all about giving every customer 100 percent satisfaction every time they stop in.

"If you don't have a guest, you don't have a restaurant," Steed said.

The restaurant features a wide variety of burgers and bottomless fries. There is also a special allergen menu for those with allergy concerns.

It will also offer catering options as well.

The general manager is James Carmichael and the kitchen manager is Maeve Cook.

Steed said Red Robin is still hiring new employees. Anyone interested can stop by the restaurant to pick up an application.

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.