REIGNING CHAMPS: Bauxite dance takes 5th straight title

The Bauxite High School dance team continued to strive on the dance floor Saturday, coming away with its fifth straight 4A State Championship in Northwest Arkansas.

Led by Head Coach Charlotte Tarver, the team dominated the competition.

Tarver credits the team members' hard work and desire to continue winning for the team's success.

She added that there is a lot of pressure to always improve and the team dedicates plenty of time to practice after school.

"Each year you have to up your game," Tarver said.

Tarver also commended the community, parents and the entire school for supporting the team.

Members of the dance team include Captain Ceiren Watson; co-captains Taylor King, Allyson Melton, Jodie Huffman, Macie Johnson and Sidney Wells; and dancers Britnie Harvill, Avery Roberts, Amberlyn Easterly, Alex Wyllia, Allie Nichols, Gracie Grant, Skye Heffernan, Hannah Pate, Carson Gibbons, Taylor Vaughan, Lynsey Mangum, Briley Evans, Jaelyn DePriest and Elizabeth Lawhon. Manager is Gracie Philpot.

See Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.