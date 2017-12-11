Reminder: County still under burn ban

Saline County is still under a burn ban and high wildfire danger. County Judge Jeff Arey originally issues the countywide ban on Nov. 27.

Due to extremely dry weather conditions and the increase in probability for wildfires, a ban on open burning has been issued to protect lives and property," Arey said in a release announcing the ban.

Unfortunately, conditions have not changed.

Because dry conditions will continue during this week and no significant rain is expected, much of state will remain under a burn ban, according to the National Weather Service.

Wildfire danger also will likely increase until there is widespread rain.

"This ban prohibits all controlled burns, burn barrels, open fires in campfire rings and burn pits. While outdoor cooking is enclosed charcoal or gas grills is permitted, citizens are urged to maintain supervision on these activities at all times," Arey said.