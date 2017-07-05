REMINDER: No fireworks allowed after 10 tonight

After 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, fireworks will not be allowed to be shot off in the city limits and Benton Police has a zero tolerance on this city ordinance.

The BNPD will have extra officers on duty tonight to handle these calls. The penalties for violating the ordinance are -- a fine of not less than $100 or more than $500 for first offense, a fine of not less than $200 or more than $500 for a second offense, and a fine of not less than $300 or more than $500 for a third offense.

Each day of a violation constitutes a separate offense, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance further states that, “Any damages caused or injuries sustained as a result of any violation of this ordinance shall be ordered paid as restitution as a part of any conviction for any violation. The court may order the reimbursement of costs of enforcement, investigation, fire suppression services, and overtime related to a violation upon conviction.”

To report violators of the city ordinance, please call 501-778-1171