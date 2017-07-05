REMINDER: No fireworks allowed after 10 tonight

Special to The Saline Courier
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
BENTON

After 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, fireworks will not be allowed to be shot off in the city limits and Benton Police has a zero tolerance on this city ordinance.

The BNPD will have extra officers on duty tonight to handle these calls. The penalties for violating the ordinance are -- a fine of not less than $100 or more than $500 for first offense, a fine of not less than $200 or more than $500 for a second offense, and a fine of not less than $300 or more than $500 for a third offense.

Each day of a violation constitutes a separate offense, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance further states that, “Any damages caused or injuries sustained as a result of any violation of this ordinance shall be ordered paid as restitution as a part of any conviction for any violation. The court may order the reimbursement of costs of enforcement, investigation, fire suppression services, and overtime related to a violation upon conviction.”

To report violators of the city ordinance, please call 501-778-1171

