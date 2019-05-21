Reminder: Voting ends today in 2019 Annual School Board Election

Today is the final day of voting in the 2019 Annual School Board Election.

Voting today will only be available for residents living in the Benton School District. Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. at the Benton Vote Here Center.

The Benton School Board Position 5 is the only contested race during the election. Justin Dorsey, Jackie Chenault Sasfai and Paul Childress are seeking the seat.

The position is currently held by Sasfai. She is a Benton graduate and mother of two with a "strong family background in education," according to her candidate profile.

Dorsey is a former school resource officer for the district, and currently serves as the stadium manager at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. He and his wife have three children who attend Benton schools.

Former board member Childress has three children. One son has graduated from the district and the other two children are currently attending Benton schools. Childress has owned a business in Benton for 20 years.

In Bauxite, Ryan Jacks filed for the Position 5 board seat. In Bryant, Dr. Tyler Nelson and Kim Billingsley filed for another term. None of these candidates drew opponents. For the district with uncontested races, voting was only allowed during the early voting period.

A total of 647 voters cast their ballots during early voting.

The Saline Courier will published result of the election once polls close.