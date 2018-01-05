REPORT: Drive-by shooting in Bryant
By:
Josh Briggs
Friday, January 5, 2018
BRYANT
UPDATE: Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesman for the Bryant Police Department, said authorities believe individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other and not at a house or bystander.
He added that the investigation is ongoing, but no further information is available at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY.
According to a report, Bryant police have confirmed a drive-by shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Friday on Ozark Drive in Bryant.
No injuries were reported and at this time, no arrests have been made.
Category: