REPORT: Drive-by shooting in Bryant

UPDATE: Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesman for the Bryant Police Department, said authorities believe individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other and not at a house or bystander.

He added that the investigation is ongoing, but no further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY.

According to a report, Bryant police have confirmed a drive-by shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Friday on Ozark Drive in Bryant.

No injuries were reported and at this time, no arrests have been made.