REPORT: Fight leads to 'gun' cry; War Memorial on lockdown

War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock is currently on lockdown and Salt Bowl XIX has been stopped.

According to Bryant Police Chief Mark Kizer, a fight in the stands caused someone to yell "gun," leading to a flood of people in the stands running for safety.

At least one person has been trampled and is being tended to at this time.

The game will continue, however, it is unknown at this time when that will take place.

More will be reported when it becomes available.