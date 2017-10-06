REPORTS: Arkansas comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

According to a number of reports, comedian Ralphie May has died after suffering cardiac arrest following a battle with pneumonia. He was 45.

Born and raised in Arkansas, the Last Comic Standing comedian was known for being overweight and often joking about his large size during his shows.

Recently, the comedian and actor canceled a number of shows due to his sickness.

Oct. 4, only two days before his death, May was named Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo.

The star had four Comedy Central stand-up specials through the years, including Girth of a Nation in 2006, Prime Cut in '07, Austin-tatious in '08 and Too Big to Ignore in 2012. He also starred in two of his own Netflix specials, Imperfectly Yours and Unruly.