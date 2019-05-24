Rescued dog healing; owner faces animal cruelty charge

A dog rescued by the Bryant Animal Control officers is undergoing treatment after the community stepped in to help.

Officers located Banjo, a young male mixed-breed dog, at a home in Bryant after receiving an anonymous tip.

Banjo had demodex mange, wounds and a secondary infection.

Animal Control Director Tricia Power compares demodex mange to the "worse case of chiggers."

If caught early early, the mange could easily have been controlled with medication, she said.

"All it takes is a pill at the outset," Power said.

She believes Banjo has likely experienced mange for months.

After the animal was found by officers, the owner decided to surrender the dog.

The department is currently pursing an animal cruelty charge, Power said.

This is the second time the owner, Jeanica Watts, of Bryant, has been prosecuted for animal cruelty, Power added.

Watts had previously been prosecuted in 2018.

Because of his injuries, Banjo will have to undergo various treatments, including daily medication, special medicated baths and spray to soothe his dry skin.

During an initial visit to a veterinarian office, Banjo's first round of medication was $325. Power started a GoFundMe page and in less than 24 hours raised enough money to cover Banjo's treatment.

Power said Banjo is responding well to treatment but "still has a long way to go."

In the best case scenario, Banjo may be available for adoption after four to six weeks.

Even with his injures, Power said Banjo has a great personality.

She added that the department will keep the GoFundMe page open for donations until Banjo's care is complete and he is ready to be adopted.

Any money that is not used will help other animals in the shelter.

Individuals can also contact the donation center directly to make a donation.