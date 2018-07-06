Reserve deputy arrested, relieved of duties

A man is no longer working as a Saline County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy after a recent arrest in Pulaski County, according to SCSO spokesperson Lt. Jeff Silk.

Michael Browning, 51, had been working as a reserve duty for the past six months, according to Silk.

Browning is facing a Class D felony charge for filing a false police report.

According to court documents filed in Pulaski County District Court, Browning's arrest stems from an incident that occurred June 24 when he and another person reported a false burglary and car theft on El Road in Little Rock.

Two individuals who were reportedly involved with the incident told police that they were given specific instructions about how to stage the burglary and what items should be taken.

The instructions included that they should enter the home through an unlocked window and spray paint a message on the wall. Spray paint was reportedly left at the home by Browning. The people involved were also given two keys by Browning for his 2016 vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies later allegedly found the vehicle hidden in a shop at a property in Redfield, the detective explained in the affidavit.

The burglary and car theft were part of an insurance scam, according to the documents.

According to reports, prior to being a reserve deputy for the SCSO, Browning had worked as a reserve and full-time deputy in Pulaski County.

Reserve duties are not paid for their services but do attend some training and are qualified to perform certain actions such as arresting powers.

The reserve duties assist full-time deputies.